Stuhec again tops women’s downhill training

St Moritz (Switzerland)

Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec topped women’s downhill training for a second successive day at the world championships in St Moritz on Thursday.

As teams settled on final picks for the weekend’s downhill races, in-form Austrian Vincent Kreichmayr headed times for men’s training before it was cancelled due to fog.

Stuhec, who leads the World Cup downhill standings and has won five races this season including three downhills and a super-G, clocked 1min 33.37sec, a second quicker than her winning time on Wednesday.

Switzerland’s Fabienne Suter was again second, with Austrian Christine Scheyer in third.

American speed queen Lindsey Vonn, who has targeted her favoured downhill on Sunday after skiing out of the super-G, was in fourth and confirmed she would also compete in Friday’s alpine combined. “It was solid,” Vonn said of her run. “Yesterday I was just checking things out, the light was a little bit flat when I ran so I didn’t really push it and slowed myself down in a couple places. “Today I skied a much more solid and clean run, I definitely still have a couple more gears in me which I’m saving for tomorrow and also for Sunday.”—Agencies