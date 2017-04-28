Students urged to focus on research

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir has urged the students to focus on producing quality research and with provision of laptop under Prime Minister’s laptop scheme, they had no excuse left. He was addressing Prime Minister’s laptop scheme phase-III distribution ceremony at Al Raazi Hall here on Thursday.

PU Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt, senior faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir said that the government was investing huge money in youth programs and we must return this money in form of good results.

He said that the laptop had been provided to the students to promote research culture and raise quality of students. Later, laptops were distributed among the students selected on merit.

Moreover, Punjab University and Centre for International Relations, Rome have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote bilateral relations, exchange faculty members and launch joint research projects.

In this regard, an MoU signing ceremony was held at committee room of vice chancellor’s office here on Thursday. PU VC Prof Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof Dr Massarrat Abid, Centre for International Relations Rome Chairman Prof Andrea Margelletti, coordinator and analyst Dr Gabriele Iacovino, Asia Desk Analyst Ms Francesca Manenti and faculty members were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zaffar Mueen Nasir said that the MoU would remove misconceptions about Islam and Pakistan. Prof Andrea Margelletti said that Islam was a peaceful religion and had nothing to do with terrorism. He said that through this MoU, we could help governments to understand each other in a better way.