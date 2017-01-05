Students, teachers launch anti-drugs campaign

Sialkot

Students and teachers of English department has launched a month-long anti-drugs abuse awareness campaign in Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot on Wednesday.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Farhat Saleemi inaugurated the campaign in a ceremony. Speaking on the occasion, she stressed the need for motivation of drugs addicts towards the positive and healthy activities in a bid to halt the usage of drugs in the young generation.

Dr. Farhat Saleemi added that addicts could also be made useful citizens of the society through proper medical treatment, their rehabilitation, care, love, affection and the positive social attitude towards them.

She said that students were national assets and provision of drugs free educational atmosphere was their basic right and prime responsibility of everyone.—APP