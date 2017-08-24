Students selected to learn Chinese language

City Reporter

The students who have been selected for Chinese scholarship were handed down passports and other relevant documents by Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar at a ceremony here on Wednesday.Addressing as chief guest of the event, the Minister said that Pakistan and China are brotherly countries and their relations are deeper than seas and higher than mountains and because of CPEC, these relations are strengthening day by day, said a statement. He said that those students, who are going on scholarship to China from Sindh, will improve these relations. On this occasion Counsel General China Wang Yu, Secretary Education Schools Abdul Aziz Uqaili and other officers also present. Jam Mehtab told that under five year program, each year a certain number of students would be sent to China on scholarship and that was a second badge. ‘This year 29 students are being sent to China, out of which 14 are female students, while last year 60 students were sent to China’, he added. The Minister said that these students would get education in China at different universities for five years and on return they would teach Chinese language in the centres established by Sindh government. While speaking on the occasion, Counsel General China Wang Yu said that Pakistan it was a key country in the CPEC and China appreciated the sacrifices of Pakistani people and its law enforcement agencies which they rendered against war on terrorism. He also congratulated the selected students, their parents and Sindh Education Department in this regard and advised the students that besides learning Chinese language, they must also get expertise in other subjects and build people to people better relationships.

Related