Students’ role sought to end racism, sectarianism

Gilgit

The 7th convocation of Karakorum International University (KIU) was held here in the main campus of the University Saturday in which 75 gold and 67 silver medals awarded to the high performing graduates.

The graduates finished their studies in the fields of Business Management, Linguistics, Social and Natural Sciences. Beside that governor and VC awarded degrees to 678 graduates upon successfully completing their under-graduate and graduate programmes.

The Governor Gilgit Baltistan Ghazanfar Ali Khan congratulated the graduates and reminded them the role of a graduate for the country. He said that I hope you realize the profound role upon your shoulders to ignite the spirit of peace, prosperity and constructiveness.

He said that you are the one who can become the agents of change for a better future and you are the one to build your society. He urged the students to play a role to end racism, sectarianism and discriminatory practices in the society.

Governor further added that the Federal government has noted the increasing pressure on the Karakorum University as growing population pursuit of higher education across Gilgit Baltistan are major drivers changing the education, social and political landscape of our region for the better.

Ghazanfar said that the government is also aware of the problem faced by the students coming from the various parts of this sparsely populated region, the needs for the residence, hostels, and related matters.—APP