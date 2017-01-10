Students’ role immensely important

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said students are the precious asset to contribute a pivotal role in making the country developed in accordance with the present day needs.

With quality education, imparted today to youth, he added, our nation will come at par with socio economically developed countries of the world. ‘Indeed the universities can play immensely vital role in creating cream of the nation by providing quality education,’ the Governor remarked.

This, he said, while presiding over the Senate meeting of the University of Engineering and Technology at Governor House, Peshawar on Monday wherein lenghty agenda of budget and approval of statutes for the University were discussed.

The meeting beside others was also attended by MPA Muhammad Arif, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain and representatives of Higher Education Commission.