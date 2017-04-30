Student’s killing: Family demands Fire against killers

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the family members of 10th class student, who was killed by Indian forces in Budgam district on the day of so-called Indian parliamentary elections on April 9, 2016, have said that instead of registering a case against the killers, the police have registered a case against protesters and only showed in the FIR that the boy was not killed but only wounded.

Aqeel Ahmed Wani (16) was shot dead by Indian troops from a point blank range outside Churmujroo polling station in Beerwah area of Budgam district. The incident that was captured by some polling staffers had gone viral, inviting condemnations and assurance from police chief that the matter will be probed and guilty will be punished.

The family members of the martyred youth emerged in the Press Enclave, Srinagar, along with the FIR copy and other documents, saying that police didn’t entertain their complaint that they tried to file against the involved soldiers who killed their son.

Muhammad Amin Wani, the father of the killed youth, told media men that police station, Beerwah, has registered an FIR against the protesters and no case has been filed against the involved soldiers.

“The FIR mentions that some miscreants pelted stones on polling station and to bring order, forces fired some bullets in air, resulting in the injuring of a youth. The FIR is silent over the death of my son. When we tried to file a case against the soldier who is visible in video firing at my son from point blank range, the police didn’t entertain our complaint,” Wani said.

The family members said that they wanted matter to be probed and action to be initiated against the killers.—KMS