Students in IOK continue to celebrate Pak win against India

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, students of different private as well as government schools in Srinagar continued to celebrate Pakistan’s victory over India in the ICC Champions Trophy in England.

The students of different schools in Srinagar on Monday burst fire crackers to celebrate the victory of Pakistan cricket team.

After Pakistan’s Champions Trophy victory, nobody celebrated more passionately than the Kashmiris. In Srinagar, the air was filled with the sounds of firecrackers as victory processions went up and down the streets. A local journalist’s video of jubilant crowds was uploaded on Twitter by Pakistan’s Major General Asif Ghafoor, whose page identifies him as the official spokesman of the army. Thirteen hours after the post, it had received more than 13,000 likes and 6,000 retweets.

In some places, Indian forces used brute force on the people celebrating Pakistan’s win against India. Witnesses said that Indian forces smashed vehicles and in Fatehkadal and Sakidafar areas of Srinagar dispersed crowds by resorting to teargas shelling.—KMS