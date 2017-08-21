Students enthusiastically participate in PNCA’s ‘Summer Art Camp’

City Reporter

A number of children are enthusiastically participating in the three-month long colourful activities of Summer Art Camp being arranged by Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The Summer Art Camp, started from June 5, is offering variety of activities including painting, music (key board playing and singing), calligraphy, drama, puppet making show, photography and sculpture.

A number of children, aged from 6-16 years, are attending classes of Summer Art Camp which is a unique opportunity for them to learn art and skills and utilize their vacation time in constructive way.

Asad Umer, a student of Grade IV while attending the music class said, “I am enjoying learning basics of music in my class. Such activities are also source of relaxation during summer break”.

He said, “the teacher are very cooperative and teach in very pleasant atmosphere in which children enjoy and learn”.