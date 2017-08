Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, massive clashes erupted between the students of Boys Degree College, Islamabad, and Indian forces, today, after police tried to unfurl Indian flag during a police sports festival event in the college premises in the town.

Annoyed by the unfurling of the Indian flag, students stormed the podium and ransacked chairs, canopies and started pelting stones on Indian forces. The forces’ personnel resorted to teargas shelling to disperse the students.—KMS