Students briefed on functioning of police department

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Police team on Thursday visited Islamabad Model College for Boys F-7/3 and briefed the students about functioning of various police wings. This visit was aimed to ensure friendly police ecology and enhance confidence among the students against certain fears around them. It is to mention that such visits are part of Police-Public Relation and Cooperation Development programme following the instruction of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Tariq Masood Yasin.

SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh led this visit while officials of Special Branch, Traffic, Bomb Disposal Squad, Band Staff, Police Commandos and Rescue 15 also attended it.

The purpose of this visit was to educate students about various precautionary and safety tips in case of any emergency like situation. SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh briefed the students and teachers about routine police affairs and functioning of various wings of police department.

The students were informed about various traffic rules and safety tips while driving or moving on roads.

The students were also briefed as how to make their homes and vehicles safe. They were also asked to completely scrutinize data of their domestic servants and to employ them after complete investigation. The students were told not only to focus on their studies but also keep vigilant eye in their surroundings and inform police or Rescue 15 in case of observing any abandoned luggage of suspect.

SP (City) responded to various queries of students about jobs of police and working of police department following which the students hailed efforts of the force towards peace and tranquility in the city.