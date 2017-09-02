Students asked to take admission in recognized colleges

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has advised parents and students to get admission in only council’s recognized medical and dental colleges. If any student takes admission in any unrecognized medical or dental institution that student will not be registered with PMDC and the council will not take any responsibility for any adverse action on their career.

He said that all the institutions which were advertising admissions of medical and dental college must follow the seat allocation prescribed by the council and strict action will be taken against them in case of any violation of PMDC rules and regulations.—APP

