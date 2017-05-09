Student protests continue to shake IOK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, forceful anti-India protests by students continued to jolt the territory, today, with many receiving injuries in forces’ actions on protesting students.

Thousands of students from schools and colleges turned up on roads in Srinagar, Badgam, Kupwara, Pulwama and other areas of the occupied territory and raised pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Clashes erupted between students and Indian forces in many areas. The troops fired bullets and teargas shells on students, resulting into injuries to many students.

A large number of students were arrested during the protests. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded at Magam-Beerwah road in Badgam district due to the student protests against the detention of a 6th class student.

The Chairman of Hurriyet forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a media interview in Srinagar warned that volatile situation in Kashmir could lead to a nuclear accident in South Asia.

He said that the fourth generation of Kashmir was on the streets to demand freedom from Indian occupation. He pointed out that the people, especially youth, were fed up with the status quo on Kashmir.

Senior Hurriyet leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt said that the current clamor on the streets of the valley remained the consequence of the 70-year-old unfinished agenda of the Partition. He said that whatever was happening was the reaction to India’s excesses in the territory.

The All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, Zamruda Habib and Muhammad Ramzan Khan in their statements issued in Srinagar said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste and the day was not far when Kashmir would be freed from India’s tyrannical clutches.

Meanwhile, the cable operators have said that Delhi-based communal media is behind the ban on Pakistani and religious channels in the territory.

The operators said that motivated by anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan agenda of Hindutva politics, the Indian media had unleashed propaganda against these channels.—KMS