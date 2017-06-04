Strong protest to be staged against corruption in Punjab

Lahore

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI) senior leader and opposition in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmoodul Rasheed called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here Saturday and exchanged views with him regarding current budget.

Ch Parvez Elahi apprised the opposition leader in detail about Rs100 billion misappropriations in the Punjab during last three years.

Appreciating performance of Mian Mahmoodul Rasheed and opposition in the Punjab Assembly, he said the opposition is united against the government.

It was agreed during the meeting that in Punjab assembly strong protest against corruption in Punjab, anti-people budget and the rulers doings at sweet will be staged. People will be kept apprised about misdoings of Shehbaz Sharif, they added.

Thanking Ch Parvez opposition leader Mian Mahmoodul Rasheed said that to highlight black deeds of the government before the people is our first and foremost duty, adding that N-Leaguer rulers have no interest in the solution of problems of any segment of the people.

Meanwhile, leaders of the opposition parties in separate statements issued here said Shehbaz Sharif government once again proved it had no interest in welfare of the poor.

PPP Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira said the last budget of PML-N’s Punjab government was totally a disappointment for common citizen. He said fixing Rs15,000 monthly wage for a labourer was a joke for the person who works more than 12-hour and hit by worst inflation which government failed to controlled. He said the government put on priority those sectors in budget where it had its own interests.

PML-Q senior leader Chaudhary Parvez Elahi said that minimum of Rs 100 billion had been misappropriated in only last three years in the development projects of Punjab. In a press talk, he threw a challenge to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to come on any forum and proved the assertion wrong. He said Sharif had destroyed every sector of the province which during PML-Q’s tenure was prosperous.

He said: “We are presenting proofs about corruption and irregularities in every project of PML-N government including jangla bus (metro bus) and orange line projects.”—INP