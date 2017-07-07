Strong air force, aerospace platform imperative: Ahsan

Kamra

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said that a strong air force and aerospace platform is imperative for a strong Pakistan. Addressing a ceremony in connection with the establishment of aviation city at Aeronautical complex Kamra, he said, ‘Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has played a critical role in the war against terrorism and without its contributions the nation would have not registered the immense successes it has against the menace.’

Ahsan Iqbal noted that, ‘Air force is an important element of any nation’s power which has assumed new importance for national security.’ He said, ‘the establishment of aviation city has come at a very appropriate time and fulfils the very need where knowledge and industry can work together to create new opportunities for Pakistan in the field of aerospace.’

NNI adds: Ahsan Iqbal and Air Chief Marshal, Sohail Aman, unveiled the plaque for groundbreaking ceremony of Aviation City and Air University Aerospace & Aviation Campus. Former Air Chiefs, Dr Mukthar Ahmed, Chairman HEC, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Faaiz Amir, Vice Chancellor Air University and high ranking civil and military officials also attended the ceremony. Aviation City would house various hi-tech and state of the art academic, research and development institutes which would pave way for achieving everlasting self reliance in the field of aviation industry.

At the heart of Aviation City lies the Air University Aerospace and Aviation Campus which has been modeled after the internationally acclaimed Aviation Universities in the world and it would focus hands-on learning in state-of-the-art maintenance & avionics repair facilities, and first class simulation centers. An Aviation Research, Indigenization & Development (AvRID) would also be the part of aviation city which would primarily focus multi-disciplinary R&D in specific technologies. Another important institute the Aviation Design Institute (AvDI), being part of this mega project, would utilize the growing R&D potential of PAF and focus capability enhancement of the existing PAF fleet.

This institute would also undertake the phase-wise designing, production and evaluation of fifth generation aircraft indigenously. Its airworthiness certification agency would provide credibility to its products and development of this next generation fighter aircraft would be a testimony to this collaboration. While addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said that this event is an unprecedented milestone in the history of PAF as well as Aviation Sector in Pakistan. He said that the realization of this campus is in fact part of the strategic vision of Pakistan Air Force to develop industry academia linkage in the form of aviation city.—NNI