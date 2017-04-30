Strike being observed in IOK today

Gilani calls for march towards Panzgam

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed, today, to protest against the killing of an elderly civilian, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, by Indian Army in Kupwara district.

Call for the shutdown has been given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. The 60-year-old, Muhammad Yousuf Butt, was killed at Panzgam in the district on Thursday when Indian Army personnel opened fire on the demonstrators who were protesting against a siege and search operation in the area.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemning the cold-blooded murder of Muhammad Yousuf Butt demanded probe into the killing by independent agencies. He urged people to converge in large numbers at Panzgam, tomorrow, to pay tributes to the martyred civilian.

Hurriyet leaders, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Javaid Ahmed Mir and the Jamaat-e-Islami of the occupied territory in their statements strongly denounced provocative remarks of Pravin Togadia, the leader of extremist Hindu organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Pravin Togaria had stated that the Indian government should carry out carpet bombing in occupied Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement in Srinagar strongly condemned the arrest of Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, and her associate, Fahmeeda Sofi. He said that Aasiya Andrabi was suffering from multiple ailments and if anything untoward happened to her, the puppet administration would have to face the consequences.

Indian Army personnel arrested the students and teachers of a seminary in Shopian after subjecting them to severe torture without any reason.

On the other hand, the Kashmir High Court Bar Association has told the Indian Supreme Court that the use of pellet guns for crowd control in occupied Kashmir was against the International Covenants and the recognized established laws.

The Bar Association said this in its submissions submitted to the apex court in connection with a petition of the lawyers’ body seeking ban on the use of pellet guns in the territory. The HCBA President, Mian Abdul Qayoom, and senior Advocate, Z A Shah, argued the case on behalf of the Bar Association.—KMS