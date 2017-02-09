Strike, march to commence in IOK from tomorrow

Srinagar

A two-day protest strike will commence from, tomorrow, in connection with the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent Kashmiri liberation leaders, Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru.

Call for the shutdown has been given by joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. A march will be held towards UN office at Sonawar in Srinagar on Friday. While reiterating the demand for the return of mortal remains of the two martyrs buried in the Tihar Jail premises, the leadership flung a jibe at India for violating all the principles of morality by not conceding to the popular demand.

Muhammad Maqbool Butt was executed in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on the 11th February in 1984, while Muhammad Afzal Guru was hanged in the same jail on the 9th February in 2013 for their role in the liberation struggle.

The APHC Secretary General, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and the Hurriyet forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in their statements issued in Srinagar urged the justice-loving people and organizations across the globe to take cognizance of illegal political detentions in the territory. They denounced the arrest of several youth, ransacking of houses, and harassment of residents at Bogam in Kulgam district.

The members of High Court Bar Association of the territory staged a protest demonstration outside High Court premises, today, and demanded settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions. People staged a forceful demonstration in Lassipora area of Pulwama against the highhandedness of Indian Army personnel.

Meanwhile, a photo exhibition was held at Rawalpindi Arts Council in Rawalpindi, today. The pictures displayed on the occasion reflected the atrocities perpetrated by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

On the other hand, President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan addressing as a chief guest at a conference entitled, ‘Kashmir Conflict and International Opinion’ in Brussels asked the United Nations Security Council to urgently conduct a debate on Kashmir dispute, especially on violations of human rights in occupied Kashmir. The event was organized by Kashmir Council EU in collaboration with Friends of Kashmir Group at European Parliament in Brussels.—KMS