Strike, demos in Kulgam, Shopian against atrocities of troops

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown, marked by anti-India demonstrations, was observed in Kulgam and Shopian, today, against the brutalities of Indian police and troops.

Scores of people held demonstrations at Naikpora in Kulgam against fresh police raids and arrests. The protesters said that the police raided many houses in the area during night and arrested six youth from their residences. They also said that the police ransacked household goods during the nocturnal raids.

Local said that shutdown was observed in Shopian for the second consecutive day against the forces’ highhandedness. The forces fired pellets at the womenfolk. Almost a dozen women have suffered pellet injuries, two of whom have been shifted to Srinagar hospitals.

Meanwhile, people also staged demonstrations in Mirpora and Tangwari areas of Trehgam against the arrest of several people. Local said that among the detainees, two brothers were arrested and their family members were harassed. They said that the police personnel also resorted to massive teargas shelling during the nocturnal raids.

Reports said that the cavalcade of Abdul Haq Khan, the so-called minister for Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs, was attacked at Heyan near Trehgam when people were protesting against the highhandedness of forces.—KMS