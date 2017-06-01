Strike continues in Pulwama district on 4th running day

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown continued in Pulwama district for the fourth consecutive day, today, against the killing of Mizbul Mujahideen commander, Sabzar Ahmed Butt.

Indian troops had killed Sabzar Ahmed Butt in Tral area of the district on Saturday. All shops and business establishments remained closed while traffic was off the road. The puppet authorities had already announced the closure of educational institutions for Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, mobile phone services continue to remain suspended in Tral towns. The service was snapped on Saturday afternoon after the killing of Sabzar Ahmed Butt.—KMS