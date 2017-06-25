Strict vigilance be ensured on border crossing points: Nisar

Terrorism surges after Afghan border crossings are opened; Orders foolproof security on Eid

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday said terrorism surges in the country whenever Afghan border crossing are opened.

Nisar passed the remarks while speaking to military high-ups, a day after at least 55 people were killed in multiple terror attacks across the country.

In a telephone call with Chief of General Staff Lt General Bilal Akbar, Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed and Inspector General FC Balochistan Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, the interior minister expressed his concerns over allegations leveled against Pakistan after any incident of terrorism in Afghanistan.

Nisar said a better border management system must be introduced in order to control terror activities across the country.

He added the West does not take notice of terror atta cks in Pakistan originating from the country’s western border.

The interior minister also said that two alerts were conveyed to relevant authorities of the province but safety mechanisms were not put in place.

The Pakistani military has blamed terrorist “sanctuaries” in Afghanistan for recent bombings in the country.

Chaudhry Nisar directed the officials to strictly monitor the crossing points at Pak-Afghan borders to stop terrorists from entering into the country from across the border.

The two sides agreed on the point that monitoring on those crossing points should be made more effective and strict vigilance should be ensured on people moving across these points.

Chaudhry Nisar also obtained details of the evidences, surfaced so far connecting with incidents of terrorism in Quetta, Parachinar and Karachi from DG Rangers Sindh, Major-General Muhammad Saeed and Inspector General FC Balochistan, Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.

The minister expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of precious lives in the incidents.

He said just two days before Eid ul Fitr, the aim of

terrorist activities seemed to create confusion among the masses regarding security situation in the country. However, he said “such cowardice acts would neither shake the commitment of the nation, nor our efforts against the terrorists would be mitigated”.

He said the state of Pakistan would react with full power and commitment to such condemnable actions.

The Minister also expressed concerns that why such incidents are occurred despite issuance of security alerts and information from the Interior Ministry to provincial governemnts.

He said this should be investigated that why no protective measures were taken after receiving information regarding expected terrorist attacks in Parachinar.

Chaudhry Nisar directed the FC and Rangers’ heads to apprehend the groups, individuals and facilitator involved in the terrorist activities by utilizing all resources including information provided

by intelligence agencies.

He directed to chalk out an effective strategy to ensure protection of people’s lives and properties during next few days particularly on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr. He also paid rich tribute to those police officials who were martyred during terrorist activities in the country.

He made it clear that neither government’s efforts to curb terrorism are affected after this cowardly attack, nor the nation’s morale is lowered. It is a worrying sign to associate any terrorist activity with Pakistan without investigation, he remarked.