Strict security around police offices, important locations ordered

Staff Reporter

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani has ordered to ensure effective security arrangements at police offices and other important locations in order to avoid any untoward incident.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday which was attended among others by SP (Saddar) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, Additional SP Hassam bin Iqbal, SP (Rural) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Industrial Area) Liaqat Hyat Niazi, SP (Investigation) Zeeshan Haider, all SDPOs, officers of Homicide Unit and Station House Officers of all police stations.

He said security around police offices should be tightened and extra deployment to be ensured here. He also directed to ensure high vigilance and additional deployment of police personnel at important locations of the city.

He has also directed for effective coordination among all wings of Islamabad police including Operational police, CID Department and Special Branch.

The SSP (Operations) further directed all SDPOs and SHOs to monitor the security of their respective areas and keep check and balance on their subordinate staff deputed for security purpose. Mr. Kiani directed to conduct checking of all hotels, guest houses, inns in their respective areas and verify the record of visitors after getting particulars of them. He also asked all officials to have complete information about slum areas in the city and properly maintain the record of survey conducted recently.

He directed to beef up security measures at weekly bazaars, hospitals, markets, masajid, imambargahs, seminaries, big motels, schools, colleges, bus stands.