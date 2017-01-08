Strict implementation of Child Labour Act demanded

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Founders Group of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has called for stern implementation of Child Labour Act to prevent the incidents of child abuse.

Senior leaders of Founders Group Mian Muhammad Ashraf and Farooq Iftikhar said that due to poor implementation of Child Labour Act, crime of torture against minors are rising and hitting the soft image of the country. They said that child Labour is not only a social issue and against humanitarian ethics but is also directly linked to the economy of any country as developed world always reluctant to do business with those countries where child labour and child abuse is still a big issue.

Mian Muhammad Ashraf and Farooq Iftikhar said that both federal and provincial governments would have to control the violation of laws, rules & regulations against the child labour. “Child labour is a universal problem and a family being a unit of a society has a direct impact on the socio-economic development of a country. Therefore, the best course of action through which it can be tackled is a phased strategy” they added.

They said that said that in the pretext of GSP Plus Status granted from the European Union, Pakistan needs utilize its all of resources to eliminate child labour as particularly European countries have set strict standards in this connection. They said that there is a need to be consistent and much aggressive to root out this problem with least possible loss to economic conditions of the poor.

While emphasizing the need for launching campaigns and projects to eliminate bonded child labour through education and other social services, Founders Group leaders said that all segments of society should play their role for this noble cause.

They said that child labour is primarily a social problem of the families and the communities, but its countrywide prevalence has become a national problem for developing economies like Pakistan. They said that there is no denial that every child deserves to sit in a classroom and get access to modern day education where he or she may enjoy the bliss of childhood.

Founders Group leaders said that the fact remains that our nation is plunged in poverty and lack of resources. Parents in third world countries love their children as much as the parents of the developed world. If it had been possible for them to send their children to school, they would have definitely done so.