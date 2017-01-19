Strict action should be taken against adulterators of milk

Salim Ahmed

ADULTERATION should be tackled with iron hands. Pakistan is the 4th largest milk producing country with annual production of 42 million tones but it is a matter of concern that we are also at top in production of adulterated milk.

This was crux of the speeches delivered at a seminar on “Milk Adulteration” jointly organized by the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Livestock and Dairy Development (L&DD) Department here at the Lahore Chamber.

The LCCI President Abdul Basit, Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Secretary Livestock, Naseem Sadiq, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College, Dr. Mehmood Shaukat, Chairman ENT, Jinnah Hospital Dr. Rashid Zia, renowned Nutritionist Ms. Jawaria Mahmood, Principal Smart School System Lahore Ms. Hina Bader, LCCI Executive Committee Members Mian Zahid Javed, Shahrarukh Jamal, former Executive Committee Members Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, Zafar Mahmood and Haji Muhammad Akram addressed the seminar.

All the participants were of the view that strict action should be taken against the adulterators who are putting the precious human lives and soft image of the country on stake. They said that phenomenon of adulteration of food, particularly of milk has become one of the most serious problems in the country. Dangerous ingredients like detergent, foreign fat, starch, sodium hydroxide, caustic soda, sugar, urea, pond water, salt, sodium carbonate, formalin and ammonium sulphate are being used for the making of counterfeited milk.

Punjab Secretary for Livestock and Dairy Development Nasim Sadiq said that soon a complaint cell will be established to address the complaints of milk adulteration.