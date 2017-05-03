Strict action against illegal dumping

Staff Reportger

Enforcement wing of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) carried out an operation against vehicles of three private housing societies in Lahore on account of dumping waste along drain, illegally.

Waste carrying vehicles of DHA Rahber Society, Wapda Town and Bahria Town were confiscated after they were allegedly found unloading their waste along the drain near Mohlanwal.

Enforcement team of LWMC has also lodged FIR against the violators in police station of Sundar area. Senior Managers Operations of LWMC Mr. Zahid Mushtaq and Mr. Chaudhary Murtaza along with Manager Enforcement Wing supervised the operation.

“LWMC is committed to promote modern and environment friendly culture of waste disposal and strongly discourages practices of illegal dumping of waste on all levels. Strict actions are being takenagainst violators which include immediate arrest and lodging FIR” said spokesperson LWMC.