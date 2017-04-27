Strengthening of local bodies top priority: Hamza

Staff Reporter

Central leader of PML-N, Hamza Shehbaz MNA has said that strengthening of local bodies is top priority of present government. He said that special committee constituted by Punjab Chief Minister should prepare a corporate model for strengthening local bodies and present solid recommendations for comprehensive planning of next 20 years.

Presiding over a meeting of local bodies committee constituted by Punjab Chief Minister, Hamza Shehbaz said that short and long term planning should be made for generation of resources according to the ground realities of every district.

He said that a viable check and balance system should also be evolved along with empowerment of local bodies so that these institutions could stand on their own feet in coming days.

Hamza Shehbaz said that local bodies’ heads should take ownership of these bodies for running the system successfully. He said heads of local bodies are staging sit-ins for their powers in a province and added that we want maximum empowerment of elected heads of civic institutions.

Hamza Shehbaz also constituted a special committee headed by Provincial Minister for Local Government which will present final recommendations after reviewing financial autonomy and other affairs of local bodies of the province and approval will be sought from Punjab Chief Minister. He said that legislation will be considered where necessary for disposing local bodies affairs speedily and transparently. He appreciated the proposals presented by heads of different local bodies and directed to make them further viable.

Provincial Minister for Law Rana Sanaullah directed Secretary Local government to carry out mapping with regard to problems faced by local bodies and their long and short term solutions should be proposed. Provincial Minister for Local Government Mansha Ullah Butt assured that committee headed by him will suggest solid solution for the problems of local bodies.

Provincial Minister Malik Nadeem Kamran and Senator Saood Majeed also spoke on the occasion while Chief Secretary, IG Punjab and secretaries of local government and finance departments gave briefing.