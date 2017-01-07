Street food, beware of it!!

Hamza Khawar

Rawalpindi

Street foods are popular in almost every city of Pakistan, especially among the low income group people. In Rawalpindi, Street Food includes burgers, fries, shawarma, fruit chaat, rolls, Samosa as well as beverages such as sugarcane juice, shakes and lemon soda. A large part of the city population meets a substantial part of its dietary and nutritional needs through meals and beverages offered by outdoor vendors. Such street foods are often contaminated with bacteria, which affect the health of consumers. Contamination is the result of a combination of factors, including the unhygienic environment in which food is prepared and stored, and improper handling and preparation practices. Vendors generally prepare food with their bare hands, passing on germs to what they have on offer. The water used to prepare the food and to clean the cooking and eating utensils and sometimes even the swab cloths used for drying are other sources of contamination. The food is often stored and sold on open trays paving the way for the germs from garbage heaps on the streets to get transmitted. People manning the food stalls should be wearing gloves, have disposable plates and keep their food items covered. These are not practised at majority of eateries in the city, where cups and plates are sub-standard, mostly cracked, and improperly washed in a bucket of dirty water. The food sellers are ready with their excuses and claim that they are doing their best under given circumstances. “We are all poor and it is becoming difficult to survive in this era of high inflation,” says one stall owner.