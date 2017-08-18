Street criminals held, snatched items recovered

Staff Reporter

The police have arrested 15 accused during search operation in Orangi and Landhi areas of the city and recovered illegal weapons, snatched cell phones, motorbikes and narcotics from their possession.

According to the police report issued here on Thursday, 6 pistols, 3 stolen bikes, 9 snatched cell phones, 3.5 kilogram Hashish and Heroin powder were recovered from the accused who were arrested during the operation.

They were identified as Tahir alias Kalo son of Rafiq, Mulla Bux son of Allah Bux, Shahid Khan son of Sanoobar Khan, Muhammad Irfan son of Rehmatullah, Muhammad Imran son of Jan Muhammad, Amir son of Rahim Bux, Muhammad Shafiq son of Muhammad Rafiq, Hassan son of Toor Rasam Khan, Fazal Ehsan son of Fazal Rabi, Muhammad Ali, Faqir Muhammad Afghani, Muhammad Noman son of Muhammad Saffdar, Ubaid son of Zahid Baig, Nadir son of Altaf and Ajaz son of Khan Muhammad.

FIRs have been registered and further investigation is underway, it said.