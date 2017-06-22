Street crimes surge in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Street crime seems surging again in Karachi, and when viewed in the context of latest instruction for snap checking from Rangers, it assumed special significance. Two daring dacoities were the example, one of them taking place in Khokhrapar where two young men, one covering his face partially, could be located by CCTV camaeras looting a shop of lakhs of rupees,

Then the same men, snatched mobile telephones and cash from people in car, or motorcycles at gunpoint. All this showed the surge was motivated by approaching eid, when people normally carried cash for shopping.