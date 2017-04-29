Anam Aaftab

Karachi

Being a concerned citizen of Pakistan, it is my responsibility to emphasize on the concerned authority, on the growing crime rate in our country. Street crimes, unfortunately, have become the most common activities of people on the streets of Pakistan. Armed robbery, assault and mugging have become a common feature of metropolitan life in Pakistan. All the criminals who are involved in the street crimes arrive with well-armed and well-trained strategies to commit their crimes. They very well know that carrying armed weapons could get the victims in fear, thus making their crime successful. Anytime, any place and by any means, these culprits get hold of helpless and innocent people walking on the street and rob them of all valuables, cash and mobile phones.

Street crimes are not just mounting in our society but it is also destroying our social upbringing. Today, the young men of the society are found to be involved in such illegal activities. The reasons for such increasing activities are the increasing the rate of unemployment, lack of proper education, lack of social support and the increasing poverty. The increasing rates of criminal activities are not just spoiling the young men and children of the society but it is affecting the society as a whole. The fear of crime in any society is as damaging as act of crime itself. It is emotionally taxing for the people who live in fear in high-crime communities. The fear of crime can negatively affect the residents’ behaviour, reduce community organization and deter new businesses from wanting to open in area for fear of being robbed.

In order to bring an end to this evil, we must educate our society because only the educated and the literate can make up a strong and peaceful nation. Lastly and strictly, efforts should be made to strengthen the police structure so that apprehended criminals are tried justly and punished duly. Surveillance cameras should be installed at all street corners to assist police in catching the culprits. The black sheep within the police force should be detected and serious action should be taken against those who commit such crimes.