Zehra Mirza

Via Email

In this era, our country is beset with a plethora of problems and nowadays street crime has become one of the biggest problems of our country. It is terrible to see the overwhelming number of such crimes including the mobile and cash snatching, kidnapping for ransom, target killing and so on and so forth. This situation might imply to our poor economical condition and lack of employment opportunities, but in both cases they are not justified to get involved in the street crime.

Although, we lack proper law and order system in our country as our inefficient police have not been able to control the crime rate, but at least they can solve this problem by effective road and street monitoring and surveillance systems. The suspects must be targeted before they involve in such activities, promptly by the law enforcement agencies. The government should pay attention towards this problem and they should take some concrete steps in order to overcome these crimes.