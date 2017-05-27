I would like to reflect light on the evil of street beggary through your esteemed newspaper. The act of begging is supposed as a curse in a society. It has been a matter of great problem in Pakistan for many years. Street beggary has now become a flourishing business in Pakistan. Habitual beggars are really a burden over the whole society as well as trouble creating body to the economy.

Street beggary has become very complicated in Pakistan due to the fact that there is no check on this worthless job. Some of them may be really deserving and poor but majority of them are healthy and habitual street beggars. I would request the concerned authorities to take strict action against habitual street beggars in Pakistan.

SIDRA ANWAR

Karachi

