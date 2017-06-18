Strategy prepared, ready to face India: Sarfraz

Champion Trophy final

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed on Saturday said his team has the ability to overpower defending champions India in the final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval on Sunday. Talking to media ahead of the big match, Sarfaraz – who is also the only Pakistan captain to beat India in an ICC event final (U19 World Cup 2006) – said that his team is ready and well prepared to take on the arch-rivals. The national team’s skipper also confirmed that fast bowler Mohammad Amir is fit to play the final. We are ready with our plans for the match against India,” a confident Sarfraz told the media at the Oval. “I am not going to reveal my plans, but we have a strategy prepared for the match.” He confirmed that Mohammad Amir is fit to play the final but added that a decision has not been on which player to bench for the final. “We will see in the morning that who will sit out, whether we will go out with spinner or another fast bowler is not yet decided,” he said. Sarfaraz hailed the performance by the young trio o Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman and Faheem Ashraf in the tournament and said that it is a good sign for the future of Pakistan cricket. “The way youngsters have performed in this tournament is really encouraging for us, they all have played an important role in bringing Pakistan to the final of this tournament,” he said. Pakistan was outclassed by India in its opening match of the tournament, but made a comeback to beat South Africa, Sri Lanka and England to book a place in to the final of Champions Trophy. Sarfaraz believes that Pakistan team has moved on from the earlier defeat. “Defeat at Edgbaston is a history now, we have moved so far since then and now we are in the final of the tournament. We are aiming to win this tournament on Sunday,” he said. The 30-year-old Sarfaraz said the team is under no pressure and everyone is eager to give their 100 per cent in the final. “We are really encouraged by the support of fans here and back home, we will give our best to make them feel happy,” he said.—AFP