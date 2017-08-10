Strategy prepared against encroachments in city

City Reporter

A strategy has been prepared on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister against the encroachments in the metropolis. This was stated by Commissioner of Karachi, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, on Wednesday. He was presiding a meeting for the elimination of encroachments and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the city.

The Commissioner said that in this regard there would be coordinated measures by the administration, police and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

He was of the view that those who would resist or take law in their hands would be dealt with sternly. They would be arrested and first information report (FIR) would be registered against such people.

It was decided at the meeting that in the first phase encroachments from footpaths would be removed in Saddar area from Sharah-i-Iraq, High Court to Church and St. Joseph School.

Patharas would also be removed in order to maintain the flow of traffic. The meeting also decided that on important thoroughfares where there is charged parking, the double parking would not be allowed.

The traders of Tariq Road have been asked not to throw garbage on road and footpath.

The buildings that are allocated for parking, should be used for any other purpose.