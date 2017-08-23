Strategy for national dialogue soon: Daniyal

Islamabad

Minister for Privatization, Daniyal Aziz Tuesday said the strategy for initiating a grand national dialogue to ensure supremacy of law and Constitution, would be finalized within a week. ‘We are devising a communication strategy that is in final stages and the dialogue process will hopefully be initiated in a week,’ he said while addressing a press conference here.

The minister said domestic and international media, dignitaries and global legal bodies would be engaged in devising a way-forward strategy.

‘CPNE, APNS, Pakistan Broadcasters Association and other organizations will have a role to play for the purpose,’ he said. The minister said lawyer organizations, law educational institutions and bar associations would also be approached so that the strategy covering all legal aspects should be devised. The grand dialogue aimed at devising a mechanism wherein all the constitutional entities of the country worked in their domains and the media would have the leading role in that regard, he added.

He said many people, including Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao and Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, had already agreed to become part of the grand dialogue and the process was continuing.

‘The objective is to ensure supremacy of the constitution and law so that no institution or individual could target any individual,’ he added. He said there was need that the youth must get employment, there was low inflation, and the country’s affairs were running smoothly without any interference or lockdown.—APP