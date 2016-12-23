Strategy finalized to counter Chikunguny

City Reporter

Sindh Health Department on Friday finalized a strategy to counter outbreak of Chikungunya in the metropolis.

Secretary Health Sindh summoned all authorities concerned to devise strategy on Chikungunya outbreak. Secretary health directed them to initiate spray campaign at earliest in order to eliminate mosquito ‘Aedes aegypti’ carrying virus of Chikungunya. Secretary health also instructed hospitals to ensure continuous provision of medical facilities to affectees.

Meanwhile, 50 more suspected chikungunya fever cases were reported on Friday. Doctors said that suspected chikungunya fever patients are coming on daily basis but the number has descended notably.