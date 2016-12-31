Strategy devised to obatin record yield of cotton

City Reporter

The agriculture department has devised a strategy on modern lines and latest research to obtain record production of cotton.

According to the agriculture department sources on Saturday, the strategy would have four phases.

The first phase would consist of steps before cultivation, the second during cultivation, third during development of flower and fruit while the last one would consist of steps after picking.

The strategy would help cotton growers to make better yield of crop besides making them aware of steps to protect the crop from insects, they added.