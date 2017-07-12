Strategy developed to curtail Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever

A day-long national consultative meeting was held here at National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday to develop a strategy for prevention and control of Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF).

The NIH with Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) arranged this meeting after recent surge in Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) cases in order to develop a strategy to curtail the CCHF.

The meeting discussed the CCHF situation in Pakistan from 1976 to 2017. During the meeting, the representatives from federal and provincial human health and livestock departments discussed the situation and gave recommendations.

After detailed discussion, the participants developed a comprehensive strategy of CCHF in which they designed a contingency plan for prevention and control of the disease and also identified the roles and responsibilities of the concern authorities and departments.

Executive Director NIH, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said without an effective surveillance system and community participation, public health system could not work efficiently.

He said there was a need to establish an effective inter-sectoral coordination mechanism among relevant stakeholders, especially public health, animal health and environment for adopting one-health approach.—APP

