Strategic partners

The recent incident of abduction of two Chinese nationals in Balochistan and subsequent killing by a terrorist group has been condemned by all official and political quarters at the highest level and quite rightly security of Chinese engineers and others working on a number of projects under implementation in different parts of Pakistan under CPEC umbrella has already been further tightened and beefed up. The Chinese government has obviously also condemned this deplorable incident reiterating that these unfortunate killings cannot drive a wedge between China and Pakistan as both countries enjoy an all weather strategic partnership.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson reiterated this while commenting on exaggerated Indian media reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping had ignored Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit held at Astana, Kazakhstan, on June 8 and 9 as a reaction to the incident of killing of two Chinese nationals. According to the reports, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson termed the exaggerated Indian media reports as nonsense and unwanted and emphatically stated that Preside Xi and Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had met several times during the SCO Summit.

Time-tested all weather friendship between China and Pakistan and now CPEC comprehensive project are not viewed positively and appreciated by some countries like India which are all along been inimical to the existence of Pakistan on the world map. During the SCO summit, the India media had tried to play mischief more than once. First, the Indian media reported that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and exchanged greetings with him inquiring about his as well as his mother’s health and family welfare. This was despite the fact, which the Indian External Affairs Minister had also stated on the eve of SCO summit, that no meeting is scheduled between the Prime Ministers of India and Pakistan and as such no meeting had taken place.

Pakistan Foreign Office should have immediately reacted to the Indian media reports and set the record straight as since no word was coming out from Islamabad, the Indian media had availed the opportunity to play the mischief more than once.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

