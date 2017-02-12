Strange smell temporarily shuts Hamburg airport

Hamburg

German emergency services temporarily evacuated the airport in the northern city of Hamburg on Sunday after people reported an unusual smell, respiratory ailments and watering eyes.

Firefighters rushed to the airport with multiple vehicles while incoming flights were diverted and hundreds of passengers had to wait outside the terminals in freezing temperatures.

“The airport was completely closed” at around 1130 GMT, said Maik Lewerenz of the federal police office at the airport, before it was reopened at 1245 GMT.

“There was an odour problem in the central air traffic control area, where passengers and hand luggage are checked. Some people complained of stinging eyes and coughing,” he said, adding that “the cause is unknown so far”.

The Bild newspaper reported that an unknown substance was thought to have entered the hall though the air conditioning system, and that fire brigade experts were seeking to identify the substance.

Meanwhile, Hundreds of passengers at Hamburg Airport were evacuated and more than a dozen flights cancelled after some 68 people were injured by a hazardous material that likely spread through the airport’s air conditioning system.

The airport said in a statement that police and firefighters had concluded from their initial investigation the substance most likely was pepper spray. Authorities still are working to determine how it got into the airport’s air conditioning system, the statement said.

The 68 injured people — both passengers and staff members — had complained about breathing problems, burning eyes and nausea.

All outgoing and inbound flights were halted for about one hour due to the evacuation and unknown health hazard; 14 flights were canceled altogether and several planes also were diverted. Air traffic delays continued throughout the afternoon.

Evacuees who were uninjured had to wait outside in freezing temperatures. Firefighters designated special areas outside the airport building where physicians examined people with physical symptoms of exposure.—AP/AFP