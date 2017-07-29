Story of an engineer, thanks to Careem

I am a Telecom Engineer. I have earned a Masters Degree in Mobile and Satellite Communications from the University of Glamorgan, Wales, U.K, in July 2012. The theme of my project was “Research Study in Achieving LTE Goals by Overcoming Physical Layer and Network Challenges” (on 4th Generation of Telecom Spectrum. I got distinction in this project.

It’s worth-mentioning that I belong to a lower-middle class. My father is working in a foreign mission in Islamabad. Since I was determined to get higher education from abroad, my mother first sold her whole jewelry for my graduation and then my father sold his small 5-marla house in an undeveloped urban area of Islamabad without thinking for a while that it was the only remaining shelter for us after complete devastation of our native village in Mianwali.

I am dual national and at least had no problem to stay and work in Europe as long as I wanted. Despite this fact, I came back to Pakistan in July 2012 with determination to serve my country in telecom sector. I applied in many (300) telecom companies and received calls only from a few but they regretted to recruit me saying that they wanted experienced engineers. I do not know how to get experience without getting a job.

Following advice of former teachers and elders, I went to the UK in April 2013 to get a job there. Ultimately, after going through tough criteria of recruitment process, I got recruited by a multinational Telecom Company Alcatel-Lucent, based in Swindon in U.K. as a “Graduate Small Cell Engineer”, on a contract basis from September 2013 to November 2014. My contract was not renewed because this company was outsourced. Once again, I came back to Pakistan in December 2014 and since then I have sent my CV to more than 2500 places to get a job in Telecom sector but again no positive response so far. The government claims to create thousands of jobs in telecom sector, but how these jobs are attributed, at least I do not know? Little by little, I am losing hope desperately to get a job in Pakistan, a country made for VIP’s perhaps. Now good news: very recently I got registered the car of my father with “Careem” and I am driving it as a taxi to earn a little bit. Thanks Careem!

SYED MOHAMMAD IMRAN

Islamabad

Related