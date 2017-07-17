Stop early marriages

Childhood is an important part of a child’s life during which his/her mental, physical and psychological health and traits blossom and any deficiency can cause irreparable damage. In this age children play with their friends but unfortunately in Pakistan many parents deprive their children particularly daughters of this prospect by early marriages. Due to these early marriages children’s lives are being destroyed and also they are not getting education properly. Most of the parents solemnised their children’s marriages with person of older age. At this age they are not mature to shoulder the responsibilities of a married life. So this is my humble request to Parliament and federal, provincial governments to enact and strictly implement laws that should stop these early marriages as soon as possible.

FATIMA SHAHDAD

Turbat, Balochistan

