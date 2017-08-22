Stop D/N Tests: Asif Iqbal

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

Former Pakistani captain Asif Iqbal does not support the D/N pink ball Test, which England recently won against the West Indies within three days. He also does not support the 4-day Test after watching India thrashing the home team in Sri Lanka, where none of the three Tests saw the fifth day and the last Test at kandy was over within three days.

Interestingly, Asif Iqbal played the last 4-day Test series against the New Zealand in early 70s. |Yes, I did play in that 4 day Test series but all Tests before and even after that series were not of four day duration. I do believe that Test cricket should not be tampered too much and this pink ball and D/N Test cricket should also be stopped|. speaking exclusively from Enginad, where he lives for years now, said.

“Test cricket is vintage cricket. We have seen the likes of Bradman and Ponting, Hutton and Cook, Richards and Lara, Hanif Muhammad and YunisKhan, Gavaskar and Tendulkar, Sangakara and Jaywardana, Pollock and Smith, Turner and Williamson and so on and on performed in Test cricket, created records playing 5 day Test cricket”.

“It is still very popular and I think if the fear is that financially it is not making the kind of money. it used to then don’t forget in the past it was not competing with ODI and T/20 cricket”.

“Also television is demanding more of result oriented cricket and they are getting lots of it. This is making money for the ICC and the Cricket Boards. My suggestion is to use that revenue to subsidise Test cricket, reduce gate money prices to attract crowds and stop playing games with test cricket”, he added. “The recent series between India and Sri Lanka and the recent series of West Indies should not be used as an excuse to reduce their series to 4 day Tests”.

Asif Iqbal, however, believes that the Test matches against Ireland and Afghanistan should be played for four days.

“To start with, I suggest that Ireland and Afghanistan should play only 4 day test cricket”, he signed off.