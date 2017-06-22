Stop child labour

Children are the most beautiful and precious gift of Allah and the future of a nation. Child labour is a serious issue that is not highlighted very much in Pakistan. UNICEF defines “Child Labour” as some type of work performed by children’s below 18.

The number of child labor in Pakistan has exceeded from approximately 8 -10 Million. Instead of enjoying their childhood their empty tummies force them to look for work or force their parents to send them to work. They become aloof and introverted and lose their confidence when they see that children of their age are going to school and enjoying their childhood. Due to low literacy rate parents force their children to work and earn money. Therefore, instead of being educated, they are humiliated. Child labour should be banned because a child is meant to learn, not to earn.

MISBAH HAROON

Karachi

