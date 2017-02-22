Stone pelters have reasons to revolt: Singh

Srinagar

Seeking forgiveness from the parents of 2016 unrest victims, National Panthers Party (NPP) Chief Professor Bhim Singh Wednesday said that stone pelters in Kashmir have reasons to revolt against the incumbent regime.

Addressing a presser at a local hotel, Singh, said, “Our party doesn’t condemn the stone pelting by youth. But we support them as they do it to press for their demands.” He said that the youth coming out from their homes to throw stones specify that there are some genuine reasons behind it. “If anybody is fighting with stones against the atrocities, we are with them,” Singh said.

NPP patron said that nearly 13000 youth mostly students are currently languishing in different jails across India. “The jails across the state have no space left now thereby the arrested youth have now been shifted to the jails in other state,” he said. Saying that he was also a stone pelter during the rule of Bakshi Ghulam Muhammad, Singh said, “I spent almost eight years in the jail even as I was MLA at that time.”

Reacting over the death sentence to Kulgam youth, Muzaffar Ahmad Rather, Singh said, “I will plea the case of youth who have been awarded death sentence by a court. I won’t leave any stone unturned to save him.”—KR