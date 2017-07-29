Stokes century sees England to 353 all out against South Africa

London

Ben Stokes secured his fifth Test century in spectacular style with successive sixes off South Africa’s left-arm Keshav Maharaj, and with last man James Anderson looking on from the non-striker’s end, before England were dismissed for 353 in the second Test at The Oval.

England then removed Dean Elgar in 8.4 overs before tea – a maiden Test wicket in his second over for Toby Roland-Jones, who had him caught at the wicket off a faint edge, a decision Elgar failed to overturn on review.

Stokes’ 112 from 153 balls was an innings of contrasting shades as he adjusted with considerable nous to changing circumstances.

Anderson’s emergence at No. 11 with Stokes still nine short of his hundred persuaded him that it was time to crank things up. Maharaj’s second ball should have caused his downfall at deep midwicket only for South Africa’s captain Faf du Plessis to touch the boundary markers as he stretched to take the catch.

Undeterred, Stokes stretched to swing a ball well wide of off-stump down the ground and into the stands, leaving du Plessis to applaud his innings ruefully. His century secured, for good measure Stokes slog-swept the next one for a third six in a row. The next over, from Morne Morkel, silenced Stokes as he launched the bowler high to Kagiso Rabada, running in from long off.

Stokes took England to 353 and ensured they gained full value from Alastair Cook’s stalwart resistance on the opening day. The score looked a handy one with unsettled weather forecast to remain for the rest of the Test.

South Africa were hampered by the loss of Vernon Philander, who was still laid low by a stomach bug and went to hospital for tests.

There was no 31st Test hundred for Cook – he fell 12 runs short when Morkel won an lbw decision – but Stokes played vigorously from the start of the second day as England reached lunch at 269 for 6.

Stokes struggled to maintain the same bullish mood once South Africa took the second new ball and, after lunch, was curbed more than once by unexpectedly steep bounce, against Rabada in particular.

Late-order allies slowly departed as he edged towards his century. Moeen Ali fell to an inside-edge onto his pad, Morkel the deserving bowler, for Quinton de Kock to hold the catch behind the stumps.

Toby Roland-Jones’ spirited 25 from 25 balls on Test debut gave glimpses of why he is viewed in county cricket as one of the game’s most dangerous late-order hitters. Chris Morris leaked 17 off an over to complete a miserable day, but Roland-Jones’ best shot was a pulled six off Rabada before he fell lbw to Maharaj’s arm ball. Stuart Broad fell once again to the old one-two – softened up by a short ball, dismissed by something further up, Hashim Amla’s slip catch bringing Rabada a wicket.

Cook had fallen in the sixth over of the day, failing in a review of Morkel’s delivery, which struck him in line from around the wicket. Morkel, inured to a career in which his deliveries have flown over the top of the stumps, did not appeal all that enthusiastically, but Cook was well back in his crease.

Morkel’s wicket confirmed his excellent record against Cook as he dismissed him for the 10th time in Test cricket. No bowler has dismissed him on as many occasions. South Africa bowled impressively at the start of the day as long as Philander and Morkel had the ball in their hands, but their support seamers posed less threat, with Stokes taking a particular liking to Morris.

Stokes’ response to Cook’s dismissal encapsulated his determination to press ahead as he pulled him regally through mid-on. Three overpitched deliveries in one over from Morris disappeared to the boundary and the left-arm spinner, Maharaj, conceded three more against Jonny Bairstow, one of them an advance to drive down the ground, a typically defiant repeat of the shot that caused his downfall at Trent Bridge.

England rattled up another 73 at nearly five an over as Bairstow gave Stokes enterprising support, making excellent use of the hour leading up to the second new ball. Unsurprisingly, South Africa took it immediately with England, at 256 for 5, threatening to break free.—AFP