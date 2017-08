The Pakistan Stock Exchange gained modestly on Wednesday, with the KSE-100 index gaining 19 points, or 0.04 per cent, to close at 45,999.

Bears dominated the session early in the day, with the index sliding to 45,591, but stocks gained ground towards the end to test 46,101.

A total 101.5 million shares worth Rs11.15 billion were traded during the session. Shares of 368 companies were traded, with 222 of them advancing, 134 declining and 12 remaining unchanged.