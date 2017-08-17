Stocks crash into the red as benchmark index loses 1,051 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) landed in the red for the third time in the week, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 1,051 points, or 2.38 per cent, to fall below the 44,000 mark.

The market hit the day’s high of 44,257 points early in the session, but continued on a downward spiral to hit the day’s low of 43,044 points towards the day’s close. A total of 77.6 million shares worth Rs6.75 billion were traded during the day.

Stocks of 358 companies were traded in the day of which only 50 advanced, while 298 declined and 10 remained unchanged.

Commercial banks dominated the day’s trading with 21.1m shares traded, while engineering and textile sectors followed with 18.1m and 17.5m shares traded respectively.