Stern action against violation of rate lists

Naushahro Feroze

District administration Naushahro Feroze convened a meeting on Wednesday to chalk out a comprehensive plan for implementation of Ramzan Ordinance, fixing of prices of items of daily use, to check over-charging and hoarding for maximum benefit of the people.

Presiding over the meeting deputy commissioner Dr. Waseem Ali urged the trader community to offer discounts on items commonly used during holy month of Ramzan and display rate lists. He also warned of stringent action against over charging and hoarding.

The DC directed revenue magistrates to check price lists and take action against non-compliance and submit report to the deputy commissioner office on daily basis. Meanwhile assistant commissioners were instructed to set up complaint cells at taluka level besides arrangements of cleanliness and street lights.—APP