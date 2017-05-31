Steps to be taken to supply water from Ghazi Barotha Dam to Rawalpindi

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chairman Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Rawalpindi Zia Ullah Shah Tuesday said solid steps would be taken on priority for supplying water to Rawalpindi from Ghazi Barotha Dam.

Talking to a group of citizens who met him here Tuesday, he said the government is making efforts to supply clean drinking water to the residents.

He said he would bring all water supply related issues in the notice of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

Zia Ullah said underground water level is depleting fastly in the city due to which the residents are facing difficulties.

He said he is grateful to the chief minister for appointing him chairman WASA and said to make all out efforts to resolve problems being faced by the citizens.

Punjab under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif is progressing in every sector and visible change is being noticed all over the province, the chairman said adding the province has become a model for other provinces of the country.

He further said, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company has brought a considerable improvement regarding cleanliness in the city and he would put in all efforts with same planning and spirit for resolving the issue of supplying clean drinking water.