Steps being taken to improve transport system in city

Staff Reporter

World Bank’s delegation held a meeting with Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ahmed Khan in his office, wherein the role of Regional Transport Authority (RTA) was reviewed and was decided that the authority should be more activated and strengthened for improving the transport system in the city.

The World Bank, in consultation with RTA, would conduct a detailed a study and prepare recommendations on this account, said an official statement here on Friday.

The WB delegation included Said Dahdah, Hassan A. Zaidi, Thierry Desclos and Elkin Bello. Additional Commissioner II,Karachi Farhan Ghani, Secretary RTA Nazar Hussain Shahani, Director Media for the Commissioner Muhammad Shabih Siddiqui were also present.

Commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ahmed Khan informed the delegation that Sindh Government was taking various steps on priority to improve the transport system. That, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was taking personal interest in the delevelopment and upgradation of transport system in the city.

By the proposed joint study, a comprehensive strategy would be formed. The measures to link the public transport system to BRT system would also be revisited to ensure that every citizen of Karachi could benefit from the mass transit system, he said.

He said that under Bus Rapid Transit System in Karachi, the people would get modern transport facilities like

The delegation was given a detailed briefing on the role of RTA. It was informed that 689 buses were operating on 60 routes and 2926 mini buses were issued route permits for 236 routes in the city.